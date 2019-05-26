Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 685,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,483,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE:BR opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $912,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,592.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total value of $4,642,915.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,001 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

