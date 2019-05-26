Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,011 American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in American Electric Power by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,681,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,518 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,778.1% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

NYSE:AEP opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

