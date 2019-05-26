Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of GTX opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

