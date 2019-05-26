Galane Gold (GG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 103000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

