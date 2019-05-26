FY2020 EPS Estimates for Great Portland Estates PLC (GPEAF) Cut by Analyst

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Great Portland Estates in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Great Portland Estates’ FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.