FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sharps Compliance Corp. Reduced by Barrington Research (SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sharps Compliance in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SMED opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 519,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.