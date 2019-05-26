Frontline (FRO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

FRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NYSE:FRO opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Frontline has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.54.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Frontline had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 419,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,422,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

