Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 5,291 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,017.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,033,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 8,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $803,799.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 49,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $4,403,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,570 shares of company stock worth $10,619,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

