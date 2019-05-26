Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $796,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 422,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $88,666,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 198,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3753 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $796,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/freestone-capital-holdings-llc-has-796000-position-in-rogers-communications-inc-rci.html.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.