Franco Nevada (FNV) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$117.00 price objective on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$105.00 to C$107.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$119.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FNV stock opened at C$98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.14. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$76.53 and a 52-week high of C$105.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion and a PE ratio of 131.87.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.53305698057932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

