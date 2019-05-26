Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $25.72 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $59.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

