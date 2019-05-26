Flex Ltd (FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,611,575 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 14,678,508 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,413,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $111,243,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,366,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,886,000 after buying an additional 8,065,169 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,302,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,295,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,176,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,540,000 after buying an additional 6,979,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 150.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,531,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after buying an additional 5,723,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

