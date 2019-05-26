Five Below Inc (FIVE) Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 74.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 43.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $132.10 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/five-below-inc-five-position-lifted-by-new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.