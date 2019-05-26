First Quadrant L P CA Has $176,000 Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Saturday, June 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 31st.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group started coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

