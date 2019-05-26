First Financial (THFF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on THFF. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of THFF opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. First Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

