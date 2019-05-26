First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,938,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $89,987.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $100,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 487,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,193.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,936 shares of company stock worth $981,418. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

