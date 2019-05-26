First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,091 Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth about $208,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 341,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $89.91 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen set a $81.00 price objective on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

