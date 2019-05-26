Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $448.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $448,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,405 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,555,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,343,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 975,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.06 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

