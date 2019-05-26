Fetch Price Reaches $0.17 (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Fetch has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $49.81 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $743.00 or 0.08562211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038399 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011005 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,542,294 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.