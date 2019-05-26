Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $29,193.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

