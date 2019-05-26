Eventbrite (EB) vs. Line (LN) Financial Review

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eventbrite and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A Line -1.58% -2.52% -1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20 Line 2 1 5 0 2.38

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.76%. Line has a consensus target price of $3,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,497.08%. Given Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Line is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million 4.46 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -11.13 Line $2.13 billion 3.38 -$33.83 million ($0.16) -188.63

Line has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

