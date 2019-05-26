Euro Tech (CLWT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Euro Tech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

