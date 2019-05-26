Escalade, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (ESCA)

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Escalade stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.19. Escalade has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Escalade stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Escalade worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

