Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 131,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

EPD opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.21%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

