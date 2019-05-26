Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (EHT) Trading Up 12.5%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,032,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 962,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $12.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,826 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

