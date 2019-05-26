Endava (DAVA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

DAVA opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 50.45. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Endava had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Endava will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endava by 179.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Endava by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

