Encore Wire (WIRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $314.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 5.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

