Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enbridge by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen purchased 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,254.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.47 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.