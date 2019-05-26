Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Receives $70.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 27,725 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $1,631,061.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at $86,968,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $846,372.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $3,411,113 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.36 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

