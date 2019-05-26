Ellevest Inc. Has $15.52 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 75.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/ellevest-inc-has-15-52-million-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.