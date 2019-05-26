Eisai (ESALY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESALY. Nomura reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Eisai in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Eisai in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

