Dynasty Gold (DYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

