Dycom Industries (DY) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.90 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dycom Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

