Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $627,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $366,756.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,149.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DNKN opened at $73.86 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

