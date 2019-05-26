Dropbox Inc (DBX) General Counsel Sells $284,066.08 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $284,066.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,316 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $255,402.12.

On Thursday, February 28th, Bart Volkmer sold 9,968 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $239,132.32.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.43. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 426,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,263 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

