Donaldson (DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Donaldson's shares have underperformed the industry. Also, it looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the same time frame. Rising costs of revenues on account of material price inflation and soaring freight charges remain concerns for near-term margins. It anticipates that continued material price inflation and soaring freight charges will hurt gross profit by $30 million in fiscal 2019. Weakening Gas Turbine Systems business is also weighing on the company. Donaldson perceives that this issue will continue to weigh over the top-line performance of its Industrial Products segment in fiscal 2019. Moreover, increase in debt levels can increase financial obligations. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the company have declined for fiscal 2020.”

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $707,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

