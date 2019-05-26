Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Stake Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $2,219,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,959 shares of company stock valued at $63,085,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $62.26 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/dolby-laboratories-inc-dlb-stake-increased-by-etf-managers-group-llc.html.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.