Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $42,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

