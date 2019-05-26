DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $34.38 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $34.38 or 0.00430703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, IDEX and Liqui. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $68.75 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00424433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.01366523 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00141961 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Radar Relay, Binance, Gate.io, BigONE, Bancor Network, IDEX, AirSwap, Bitbns, Cobinhood, OKEx, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.