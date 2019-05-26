Diageo (DGE) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 3,470 ($45.34) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price (up previously from GBX 3,200 ($41.81)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,143.24 ($41.07).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,348.50 ($43.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,901 ($50.97) per share, with a total value of £101,426 ($132,531.03). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,879 shares of company stock worth $10,997,845.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

