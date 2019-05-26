Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €118.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DB1. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €123.85 ($144.02).

ETR:DB1 opened at €125.50 ($145.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52-week high of €122.60 ($142.56). The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

