Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 157,166 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 56,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 108,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 60,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,499.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh acquired 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $29,977.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,953.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLUG stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 802.38%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

