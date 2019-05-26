Destination Maternity (DEST) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DEST opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.15. Destination Maternity has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.05.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Destination Maternity will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Destination Maternity by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 143,790 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Destination Maternity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Destination Maternity by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 474,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Destination Maternity by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Destination Maternity by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 98,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

