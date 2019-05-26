Destination Maternity (DEST) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
DEST opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.15. Destination Maternity has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.05.
Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Destination Maternity will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Destination Maternity Company Profile
Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.
