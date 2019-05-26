Dero Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00009255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $142,592.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,372,742 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

