CSW Industrials (CSWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $287,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,147.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.