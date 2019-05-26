Credit Suisse Group Increases TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target to $56.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cfra raised TJX Companies to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.90.

NYSE:TJX opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,009,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 76,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

