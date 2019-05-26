Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,503 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,574,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $133.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti set a $138.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

