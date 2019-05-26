Cowen Cuts Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target to $36.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.73.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $3,453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

