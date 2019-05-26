Cowen Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 872,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,663,000 after acquiring an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

