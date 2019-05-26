Country Trust Bank Purchases 8,422 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 320.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

